City moving forward on pooch park

The New Prague City Council approved a bid from Central Ag LLC to install a fence for a dog park on the north side of town. Central Ag LLC had the lowest of two bids at $23,844.

The council approved the bid 4-0, with Mayor Duane Jirik absent.

The city has been considering the park for a year or more. According to a memorandum to the council, the new dog park will be located north of NE 12th Street and east of the road leading into the city’s wastewater treatment plant. The fence is part of the first phase of the park to be completed by fall of this year. The new fence will be a woven-wire fence, and it will be approximately 1,535 lineal feet long with four 4-foot tall mesh galvanized gates at the entrance area.

