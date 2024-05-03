Citywide cleanup now a three-day event

New Prague’s citywide cleanup day this year is a three-day opportunity for waste disposal.

Because of the inability to align the busy calendars of three groups hauling away materials, the annual waste disposal event is divided into three days depending on the items people want to trash. Saturday, May 11, 9 a.m. to noon, at New Prague’s Public Works/Wastewater Treatment Plant, Certified Recycling will dispose of only dry mattresses/box springs at a discounted price of $20 per piece. Disposal of items can be paid for by cash or check at On May 18, 6:30 a.m. to noon, at Memorial Park Baseball Stadium, general refuse, cardboard, scrap metal, vehicle batteries, plastic toys, clean wood (pallets or unpainted 2-by-4s) and co-mingled recycling will be collected. Saturday, June 8, 9 am. to noon at New Prague City Hall on N Central Avenue, Veteran Shredding will accept documents for shredding at no cost.

(For the complete story, see the May 2 print edition of The New Prague Times.)