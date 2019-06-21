Clay Target team wins state title

Published by editor on Fri, 06/21/2019 - 1:32pm

The New Prague Trojan Clay Target team won its second state championship in four years Friday, hitting 484 of 500 targets in the 40-team competition held at the Minneapolis Gun Club in Prior Lake. The Trojans’ first round saw them hit 248 of 250 targets, with three of the five shooters getting perfect 50s.
Woodrow Glazer, the defending state individual champion, hit 99 of 100 targets, with Gavin Drill hitting 97 and Caden Devine, Sam Sticha and Tony Tyson each hitting 96. Alexandria finished second at 482, winning a tiebreaker over Lakeville South. Hopkins, Wayzata and Tri-City United rounded out the top six.
New Prague previously won the state team championship in 2016.
