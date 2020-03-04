Coborn’s holds Grand Re-Opening

Published by editor on Wed, 03/04/2020 - 4:51pm

Coborn’s Marketplace in New Prague held a Grand Re-Opening of its store the afternoon of Wednesday, March 4, with two ribbon cuttings. One included dignitaries from the store, employees and those who helped with the remodeling of the store, Little Dukes gas station, the addition of a Caribou Coffee and a new liquor store. The other was for the New Prague Chamber of Commerce. The Grand Re-Opening included face painting, samples from the store and local vendors until 6 p.m., free carnations, cookie decorating, kids activities, and free balloon swords or animals from Wallie the Clown. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

