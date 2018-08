Lukas Schoenecker, son of Jake and Samantha Schoenecker of New Prague, couldn't wait to taste his shaved ice treat at the kids area of the St. Wenceslaus Church Festival in New Prague Sunday, Aug. 12. The shaved ice was a popular treat on a warm summer day. The church grounds were crowded with people listening to music, playing bingo, feasting on grilled chicken and ground pork sandwiches and more. See more in an upcoming edition of The Times.