Congratulations from one chief to another

Published by editor on Fri, 11/16/2018 - 10:59am

Elko New Market Police Chief Steve Mortenson, left, receives a plaque from New Prague Police Chief Jim Gareis during the Thursday, Nov. 15, open house for Chief Mortenson’s retirement. Held at Elko New Market City Hall, Mortenson was honored by fellow law enforcement officers and residents of Elko New Market. Mortenson is retiring after eight years as the city’s police chief and 29 years in law enforcement. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

