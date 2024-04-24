Corner Bar closed

Corner Bar at 100 Main St. W in New Prague has on its main door, “Sorry we are closed due to roof repairs.”

According to New Prague city staff the bar’s liquor license expired March 31. Planning/Community Development Director Ken Ondich said the local bar had submitted an application for a liquor license with other liquor establishments before the March 31 deadline, but the business did not have an approved lease for its location. The license could not be renewed because there was not a valid lease, said Ondich.

