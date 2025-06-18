Council discusses work stoppage on new police station

Published by editor on Wed, 06/18/2025 - 3:04pm

Patrick Fisher photo

Crews work to clear the area along NW Fifth Avenue for the New Prague Police Department’s new building. At the New Prague City Council’s Monday, June 16, meeting. Councilor Shawn Ryan made a motion the work be put on hold, the motion died for a lack of a second.

The New Prague City Council discussed stopping work on the new police station during its Monday, June 16, meeting.
Councilor Shawn Ryan asked the council to stop work that is happening at 505 Fifth Ave. NW, where the new facility for the police department will be added onto the New Prague Fire Department. He cited how residents had recently submitted a petition to put to a vote the proposed $10,415,000 general-obligation Capital Improvement Plan bonds the city plans to use to pay for the building of the new police station. Ryan felt if the bonding plan was put to a vote it would be voted down by New Prague residents.
Ryan thought the current proposed plan for a police station was overkill and it was a plan for double the 12 full-time police officers the city already has.
Councilor Maggie Bass believed the current site at 118 Central Ave. N, which is part of city hall, has outlived its usefulness, it didn’t provide sufficient space for cleaning of weapons or the storage of evidence and said there were many inadequacies with it.
Ryan made a motion for the work to be stopped, which died for a lack of a second.
For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Titan trapshooters headed to state Friday
Thu, 06/19/2025 - 4:08pm
Express looking to string together some wins
Thu, 06/19/2025 - 10:59am
ENM Council discusses social media policy update
Thu, 06/19/2025 - 10:51am
Maizie Pauline Lambrecht
Thu, 06/19/2025 - 10:31am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.