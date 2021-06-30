Council offers city administrator position to Joshua Tetzlaff

Published by editor on Wed, 06/30/2021 - 11:20am

The New Prague City Council held a two-day interview process this week with the three finalists for city administrator. The council unanimously offered the position to Joshua Tetzlaff, who currently serves as the city administrator for the City of Dodge Center. The terms of employment are currently being negotiated and are expected to be presented for consideration and approval at the council’s Tuesday, July 6, meeting, which has been moved back a day due to the Sunday, July 4, holiday. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Bunges honored in North Morristown
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 2:08pm
Fischers honored in Elysian
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 2:02pm
Indians roll to 13th straight win
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 1:51pm
Bartelt, Rients share WEM Softball MVP Award
Thu, 07/01/2021 - 1:49pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.