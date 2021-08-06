Crowds Czech Out New Prague

A large crowd was at Memorial Park on Thursday, Aug. 5, for Czech Out New Prague, for fun, entertainment, information and food. Held from 5-8 p.m. there was a steady stream of people coming through to look at the nearly 50 exhibitors and find out what New Prague has to offer for businesses, non-profits and other groups. Among the demonstrations were ones by New Prague ATA Family Martial Arts and To the Pointe Dance Academy. Weather in the 80s helped to bring out the crowds. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)