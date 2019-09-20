Cruise Night offers various vintage vehicles

New Prague’s Dozinky Festival began with Cruise Night on Friday, Sept. 20, as more than 300 vehicles of vastly different shapes, forms and models made their way down the city’s Main Street. The evening was a beautiful one as sunny skies and temperatures in the 80s brought out a large crowd lining Main Street. The evening continues with the band IV (Fore) Play performing at the Chamber Beer Garden’s stage until midnight. New Prague’s Czech harvest festival will begin the morning of Saturday, Sept. 21, with vendors, food, entertainment, sports and the Parade of Farm Pride at 12 p.m. (Patrick Fisher Photo)