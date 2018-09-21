Cruising into the evening

Published by editor on Fri, 09/21/2018 - 10:33pm
A vast array of vintage vehicles take part in Cruise Night the evening of Friday, Sept. 21, on New Prague’s Main Street. While most of the day was overcast, the sun broke through the clouds just before the 25th annual parade that marks the beginning of Dozinky, the city’s Czech Harvest Festival. Dozinky continues on Saturday, Sept. 22, beginning at 10 a.m. with an opening ceremony, followed by music, dancing and various activities, including the Parade of Farm Pride at noon. For more on the festival see The Times website, Facebook page and upcoming print issue. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

