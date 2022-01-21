Damaged vehicle left at roundabout

There was a crash at the roundabout at the intersection of Main Street and First Avenue NE in New Prague the evening of Friday, Jan. 21. Apparently around 7:20 p.m. a driver of a four door vehicle hit the stone benches and the fire hydrant on the north side of Main Street and then abandoned their vehicle in the middle of the roundabout. The New Prague Police and Fire Departments responded to the scene. A skid loader was used to move the stone blocks of the benches out of the street. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)