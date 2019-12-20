Dance Team impresses at Showcase

Published by editor on Fri, 12/20/2019 - 10:07pm

The New Prague Trojan Dance Team left their audience stunned and impressed during their annual Community Showcase on Friday, Dec. 20. Held at the New Prague High School gym, the team included the New Prague Varsity Kick team (pictured), Youth Clinic Dancers, the Jordan Varsity Dance Team, solos and the New Prague varsity and junior varsity teams. Family and friends attended the Showcase and donated monetary or food items that will go toward the Mayo Clinic Health System Peace Center. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

