Darlene Witt named Dozinky grand marshal

Darlene Witt has been named grand marshal for the 2018 Dozinky Parade of Farm Pride.

The New Prague Chamber of Commerce chose Witt from among several nominees. Witt, a life-long New Prague area resident, spent many years farming with her late husband Jack, where they raised nine children. She worked for New Prague Area Schools for many years, as the superintendent’s secretary and later in the Community Education Department. She was also a Charter Member of the Queen of Peace Hospital Auxiliary and was chosen Auxilian of the Year. She also volunteers in many other ways in the community. Last spring, she was named to the New Prague High School Hall of Fame as a Distinguished Alumni.