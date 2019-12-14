Dashing through the snow!

Participants in the third annual Santa Speedo Dash, held by Giesenbrau Bier Co. of New Prague, make their way back to the brewery the afternoon of Saturday, Dec. 14. This year’s less than one mile race was considered a true test of being a Minnesotan as temperatures were around 12 degrees Fahrenheit and there was a brisk wind. Proceeds from the race will benefit the Minnesota-North Dakota Chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)