Dedications and blessings at new Veterans Memorial

Published by editor on Sat, 05/14/2022 - 3:22pm

Linda Fahrenkamp, at podium, sings the National Anthem during the dedication ceremony for New Prague’s new Veterans Memorial along Main Street on Saturday, May 14. A large crowd attended the ceremony that included prayers, a history of the Veterans Memorial, from how it began to fundraising to how it honors those who served and gave all. The ceremony also included a reading of the names on the Honor Wall, who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Dedications and blessings at new Veterans Memorial
Sat, 05/14/2022 - 3:22pm
Making the grade in track
Fri, 05/13/2022 - 1:18pm
Mary Lee (Shonka) Berg, 72
Fri, 05/13/2022 - 8:29am
Michael Loren Hecht, 67
Thu, 05/12/2022 - 3:21pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.