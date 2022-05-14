Dedications and blessings at new Veterans Memorial

Linda Fahrenkamp, at podium, sings the National Anthem during the dedication ceremony for New Prague’s new Veterans Memorial along Main Street on Saturday, May 14. A large crowd attended the ceremony that included prayers, a history of the Veterans Memorial, from how it began to fundraising to how it honors those who served and gave all. The ceremony also included a reading of the names on the Honor Wall, who gave the ultimate sacrifice. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)