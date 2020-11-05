A deer went to school

A deer broke into a kindergarten classroom at St. Wenceslaus School in New Prague the afternoon of Thursday, Nov. 5. It was a teachers conference day so no students or teachers were in the room when the deer broke through the window. High School students were raking leaves outside the building when they saw three deer come down an alley, one of the deer came toward the students and then broke through the window to the room. The deer was locked in the room until a New Prague Police Officer could lead it out of the building where it ran free. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Pamela Sherlock Photo)