DeGross and Gullickson crowned King and Queen

Published by editor on Fri, 09/24/2021 - 12:48pm

Ian DeGross and Emma Gullickson, front row, were crowned Homecoming King and Queen at New Prague High School’s Pep Fest in the gym on Friday, Sept. 24. Prince is Joe Blaschko and Princess is Zoey Bowe. The Homecoming Court also includes Evan Anderson, Willam Andersen, Ethan Chromy, Nicholas Geis, Aidan King, Matthew Kudrle and Luke Shepard, Faith Boyer, Calista Brotemarkle, Aaliyah Hanson, Avery Hennen, Payton Morris, Jessica Sadusky and Lindsey Simon.

Homecoming festivities continue with a parade at 1 p.m., the football game at 7 p.m. at Trojan Stadium and the Homecoming Dance at 8:30 p.m. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

