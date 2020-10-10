Digging in for the Veterans Memorial

Published by editor on Sat, 10/10/2020 - 11:59am

Members of the Veterans Memorial committee broke ground the morning of Saturday, Oct. 10, during a ceremony at Memorial Park in New Prague. The family of the late Marine Lance Cpl. Dale Means, plus members of the New Prague American Legion have been working on this project since 2012. They have raised funds through donations and many events. Work on the project is scheduled to begin on Monday, Oct. 12. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo0

