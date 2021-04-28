District shows appreciation for support staff

Published by editor on Wed, 04/28/2021 - 9:53am

From left, Eagle View Elementary School staff Lisa Rezac and Mary Ingebretson receive grab-n-go breakfasts from Tony Buthe, Director of Educational Services for New Prague Area Schools, the morning of Wednesday, April 28, as part of the school district’s Support Staff Appreciation Week.

Between Monday, April 26, to Thursday, April 29, 300 grab-n-go breakfasts are being presented to the assorted support staff at each of the school buildings to acknowledge the work of bus drivers to custodians to health services and others have done over the last year.

For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Softball team looks for their groove, falls to Giants
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 11:01am
New Prague girls lacrosse team defeats Mayo
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 10:21am
New Prague tied for third in WCC softball standings
Fri, 04/30/2021 - 9:51am
Ledwein named MVC Golfer of the Year
Thu, 04/29/2021 - 3:35pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.