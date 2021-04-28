District shows appreciation for support staff

From left, Eagle View Elementary School staff Lisa Rezac and Mary Ingebretson receive grab-n-go breakfasts from Tony Buthe, Director of Educational Services for New Prague Area Schools, the morning of Wednesday, April 28, as part of the school district’s Support Staff Appreciation Week.

Between Monday, April 26, to Thursday, April 29, 300 grab-n-go breakfasts are being presented to the assorted support staff at each of the school buildings to acknowledge the work of bus drivers to custodians to health services and others have done over the last year.

