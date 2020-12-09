Eric Lind, Regional Director of Business Development of Monarch Healthcare Management, unloads food donations for the Peace Center food shelf that were collected at Mala Strana Rehabilitation and Assisted Living Center in New Prague the morning of Wednesday, Dec. 9. Monarch Healthcare Management, which operates Mala Strana, has partnered up with Moments Hospice for a statewide initiative, Warming Hearts and Hearths Food Drive, to help restock food pantries. Local donations are given to local food shelves. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)