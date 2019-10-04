Dorner, El-Wailli crowned Homecoming royalty

Published by editor on Fri, 10/04/2019 - 12:43pm

Seth Dorner and Sadie El-Wailli were crowned king and queen for New Prague High School's Homecoming court during a pep fest and coronation held Friday morning, Oct. 4, in the school gym. They will lead the Homecoming parade, which is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. at the high school, south on Columbus Ave. N and then west on Main Street. The Homecoming football game will be played at 7 p.m. at Trojan Stadium, with the New Prague Trojans taking on the Rochester Century Panthers. Read more in the print edition.

