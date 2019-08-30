Downtown reconstruction group seeks members

The New Prague Economic Development Authority is seeking interested Main Street businesses to serve on the Downtown Main Street Reconstruction (Highway 19) Project Marketing Committee for 2020. This effort is being made in conjunction with the New Prague Chamber of Commerce.

Committee members will help create, develop and implement communication, marketing and promotional strategies to support downtown businesses during the Main Street Reconstruction Project, which is scheduled to take place in 2020.

Individuals interested in participating should contact Michael J. Johnson, City Adminstrator, at 952-758-4401 or by email at mjohnson@ci.new-prague.mn.us no later than September 5.