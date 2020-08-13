Dozinky Festival to be virtual in 2020

The New Prague Chamber of Commerce announced in a newsletter on Thursday, Aug. 13, that due to the COVID-19 pandemic they have come up with some unique ways to celebrate the 36th Annual Dožínky Festival and Classic Car Cruise “virtually” from Friday, Sept. 18, through Sunday, Sept. 20. The Chamber will have other things in the days leading up to the virtual celebration. The Chamber said unfortunately the Classic Car Cruise, street dance, and Parade of Farm Pride have officially been cancelled. Over the next week the Chamber will announce all that is to come for what is being called Nožínky. People can follow the New Prague Chamber on Facebook and Instagram, as well are their Dožínky Facebook page @DozinkyFestival to stay updated on their Nožínky plans. For more see an upcoming print issue of The Times.