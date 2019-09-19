Dozinky Medallion Found!

Published by editor on Thu, 09/19/2019 - 11:52am

The 2019 First Bank & Trust Dozinky Medallion has been found! It was discovered in its hiding spot the morning of Thursday, Sept. 19. Details on who won the $300 grand prize and where they found the medallion will follow.

