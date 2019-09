A brief downpour at about 10 a.m. gave a wet start to Saturday's Dozinky festivities in New Prague, but for the most part, expect for a few sprinkles, it didn't rain on the Dozinky Parade of Farm Pride. Parade grand marshal Tom Goetzinger, right, with his wife Kim, waved to the crowd at the start of the parade. Dozinky continues with music, activities, food and drink until 7 p.m.