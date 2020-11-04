Early results for New Prague Council, School Board

Update

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State the City of New Prague early returns in the race for mayor and city council are as follows. For mayor, Duane J. “Dewey” Jirik had 2,425 votes, Maggie Bass had 1,436 votes and Rik Seiler had 307 votes.

For the city council's two seats incumbents Bruce Wolf had 2,466 votes and Shawn Ryan had 2,308 votes while challenger Brian Molitor had 1,609 votes.

According to the Minnesota Secretary of State website the New Prague School Board early results have the four incumbents getting the most votes for the four seats as Jeanne Kubes had 1,110 votes, Kim Holden with 1,050 votes, Dennis Havlicek with 1,011 votes and Matthew Goldade had 834 votes. Challenger Dan Call had 705 votes. Updates will be provided by The Times online and in its Thursday, Nov. 12, issue.