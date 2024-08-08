Elko New Market facing contested races for mayor, council seats

Berg making safe run for mayoral seat

Elko New Market voters will have options in their municipal leadership when they go to the polls this fall.

With Mayor Joe Julius having previously announced he will not seek re-election, councilor Josh Berg has filed to run for mayor and its two-year term. Rick Stidger has also filed to run for mayor. If Berg is not elected mayor, he will serve the remainder of the four year city council seat he won in 2022.

The seats held by councilors Amanda Novak and Gina Styles are up for election, Jodi Lucas, Gina Styles and Megan Thielfoldt have formalized their candidacies.

The filing period to run for city council or school board runs through Aug. 13, 5 p.m., according to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office. Election Day is Nov. 5.