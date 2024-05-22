ENM Chief Juell being honored Thursday

Elko New Market Police Chief Brady Juell will be honored 4:30-5:45 p.m. before the Elko New Market City Council’s Thursday, May 23, meeting at city hall. Juell announced recently he is stepping down from the position he has held for more than five years.

Juell informed the council at its Thursday, May 9, meeting his last day will be Friday, June 7, and beginning Monday, June 10, he will be Savage’s police chief taking over for Rodney Seurer, who is retiring.

“Coming to Elko New Market to be the police chief was the best thing I’ve done for my career,” said Juell. “I’ve never seen a more supportive council.”

Cake and coffee will be served at the May 23 reception. An official recognition of Juell will be held during the council’s meeting.

City Administrator Tom Terry will recommend at the council’s May 23 meeting the appointment of Sgt. Criag Bell as the interim police chief.

For more information, see The New Prague Times’ May 30 edition.