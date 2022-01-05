ENM Police make arrest in suspected homicide

The Elko New Market Police Department reported in a press release:

On Wednesday, Jan. 5, 2022, at approximately 8:35 a.m., the Elko New Market Police Department was dispatched to an Elko New Market address for a disturbance call.

Upon arrival, the homeowner was located inside the residence deceased. The reporting party, an Elko New Market man, was also present and taken into custody without incident. He was transported shortly thereafter to Scott County Jail.

Positive identification of the deceased, along with official cause of death will be made by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The Scott County Sheriff’s Office is investigating this incident with assistance from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation in this matter is ongoing and no further details have been released at this time. Questions about this incident will likely be addressed in the Scott County Attorney’s charging documents, if and when they are filed.

The Elko New Market Police Department was assisted in this incident by the Scott County Sheriff’s Office, Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension, Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, and Northfield Ambulance.

