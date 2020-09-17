An evening of food and fun

New Prague area residents gather at Prchal’s Originals the evening of Wednesday, Sept. 16, during Nozinky in Memorial Park. The gathering of food trucks and entertainment held its first night with the celebration continuing tonight (Thursday, Sept. 17) with food trucks in Memorial Park open from 4-9 p.m. and music from Troy Flemming and Timothy Price. There will be virtual events through the New Prague Chamber of Commerce’s website and Facebook page. For more on those events check out the Nozinky special section in the Thursday, Sept. 17, issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)