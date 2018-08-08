An evening with the neighbors

Chuck Kajer

Neighbors, left to right, Jenny Campbell, Carol Sery and Alex Breuer enjoyed a visit during a National Night Out block party in their neighborhood on Praha Street SE. the event was one of several in the community Tuesday, Aug. 7, to celebrate National Night Out. New Prague police and firefighters made the rounds at the various events to meet with people and give kids a chance to take a look at their vehicles. See more in the August 9 edition of The Times. 

