Members of To The Pointe! Dance Academy perform during Czech Out New Prague the evening of Thursday, Aug. 1, in Memorial Park. The event had entertainment and food, plus moe than 50 businesses and organizations showcased what they have for goods and services in the New Prague area. Czech Out New Prague was well attended as temperatures were in the low 80s, with lots of sun. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)