Kelly Nelson, left, and her mom Glad Busch enjoy dessert at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church’s community Thanksgiving meal Thursday, Nov. 23, in New Prague. “I came from out of town to take her to Thanksgiving,” said Nelson, who lives in Mountain Lake, about 100 miles away. They were among the many people who stopped by the event which brings people together to share in the spirit of community and enjoy a good meal with family and friends. (Patrick Fisher photo)