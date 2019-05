The New Prague Trojans had plenty of chances to score, but couldn't get the key hit they needed and lost to Farmington 5-0 in the Section 1AAAA softball championship game Thursday, May 30, in Austin.

The Tigers scored one in the fourth and four in the fifth. This was the third time in four years the two teams met for the Section championship, New Prague won in 2016 and Farmington in 2017.

