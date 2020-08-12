Filing for local elections closes

Applications for local elections for New Prague’s city council and school board closed at 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 11. For the New Prague School Board all incumbents filed, plus there was one new name. For the New Prague City Council six people filed for the three seats.

School board incumbents who filled for re-election are Dennis Havlicek, Matthew Goldade, Kim Holden and Jeanne Kubes. Candidate Dan Call added his name to the election. The four seats have terms of four years each.

Filing for New Prague mayor are council members Maggie Bass and Rik Seiler. Former council member Duane Jirik has thrown his hat into the ring for the seat, which carries a two-year term. For the two council seats there are three candidates, incumbents Shawn Ryan and Bruce Wolf with newcomer Brian Molitor. The seats are four year terms. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times.