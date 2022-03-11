Filling up at the fish fry

Friday, March 11, was a busy night at the St. Wenceslaus Catholic School’s All-You-Can-Eat Fish Fry. Crowds were lined up down the hall to get into the Parish Activity Center for a meal of fried fish, cheesy potatoes, cole slaw, dinner roll, cookie and a beverage. The dinner was dine-in or curbside to go with cars lined up along Columbus Avenue to get meals. People were saying the meals were delicious. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)