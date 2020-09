April Granneman, back right, Angela Helgeson and Jack, Luke and Matthew enjoy the Fire Rescue Day Parade as it goes by on Windrose Curve in Elko New Market on Saturday, Sept. 12. The parade of emergency vehicles and vehicles carrying the Lonsdale American Legion and the Lakeville High School Band, made its way through many of the neighborhoods, delighting area residents. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)