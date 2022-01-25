Fire at MVE in New Prague

Published by editor on Tue, 01/25/2022 - 10:11pm

Around 7:32 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 25, the New Prague Fire Department responded to a fire at MVE Biological Solutions along Seventh Street NW in New Prague. According to early reports from the fire department the night shift saw smoke coming from the part of the building that has offices, the break room and bathrooms. Workers called 911 and evacuated. When firefighters arrived they saw heavy smoke coming form the building. They had the fire under control by 9:30 p.m. and were working to vent the smoke. Also on site were the New Prague Police Department, North Memorial Ambulance of New Prague and the Jordan Fire Department. A fire marshal will arrive on Wednesday, Jan. 26, to inspect the area. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

