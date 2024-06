Two updates have been made to the schedule for Fire Rescue Days, Elko New Market’s annual community festival. This Sunday, June 30, the pancake breakfast held by Scout Troop 325 has been moved to Wagner Park, 120 Park St. and will be held 8 a.m. to noon. The annual breakfast is sponsored by the NEW Lions Club. Also at Wagner Park, at 10 a.m. Tapestry Vineyard Church and Crossroad Church will hold an outdoor Sunday service.