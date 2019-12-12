Firefighters battle car fire

Published by editor on Thu, 12/12/2019 - 9:24pm

Shortly before 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12, the New Prague Fire Department was called to a residence along First Street SE for a car fire. Firefighters and New Prague Police closed off the street between First Avenue SE and Columbus Avenue SE and directed traffic away while firefighters battled the blaze. According to early reports the car is likely a total loss. The flames also caused damage to the siding of the back of the house. For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times.

