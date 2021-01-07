First Baby of 2021 born on Monday

Published by editor on Thu, 01/07/2021 - 10:08am

Aaron and Cassandra Landin’s daughter, Leah Lorraine Landin, is the First Baby of 2021 in New Prague. Leah was born at 6:33 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 4, at Mayo Clinic Health System in New Prague, weighing 7 pounds, 12 ounces and is 19 and-a-half inches long. The family, from left, is older brother Koa, Leah being held by Cassandra and Aaron. For the winners of The New Prague Times’ First Baby of 2021 Contest see the Thursday, Jan. 14, print issue of The Times. (Submitted Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.