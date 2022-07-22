Flying with the Air Force Starlifter Band

Published by editor on Fri, 07/22/2022 - 3:25pm

Braylon Mitchell, Hadley Mitchell, Frannie Peterka and Eleanor Peterka were rocking to the music of the Air Force Starlifter Band during Music at the Broz the evening of Thursday, July 21. The band is formed of Active Duty Airmen and featured mostly high energy rock. The large crowd enjoyed a beautiful sunset as the band played. The band recognized those who served in the Armed Forces with a medley of music associated with each branch. For more see an upcoming print issue of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Laurie Lynn Rumpza (Tuma), 60
Sun, 07/24/2022 - 8:02pm
Hoefs crowned Kolacky Queen
Fri, 07/22/2022 - 10:16pm
Flying with the Air Force Starlifter Band
Fri, 07/22/2022 - 3:25pm
‘Matilda the Musical’ opens tonight!
Fri, 07/22/2022 - 10:29am

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.