Former Crawford’s station removing tanks

Published by editor on Mon, 08/14/2023 - 3:51pm

Crews have been busy Monday, Aug. 14, removing the two gas tanks at the former Crawford’s Standard Services, at the southwest corner of the intersection of New Prague’s E Main Street and SE First Avenue.

Kevin Crawford, who ran the business for 40 years before closing it March 25, 2022, said the tanks have to be out of the ground before he can sell the property. He said the tanks have to be checked to make sure they didn’t leak and the ground has to be tested. If there is any gas pollutants in the ground new dirt will have to be brought in.

The largest of the two tanks was able to hold 10,000 gallons and the second tank could hold 8,000 gallons. The tanks had been removed from the ground by early afternoon Monday.

For more see an upcoming print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher Photo)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Elysian sets moratorium on cannabis sales
Fri, 08/18/2023 - 2:05pm
Schneid Remarks 8-17-23
Fri, 08/18/2023 - 1:53pm
Indians advance to 11th State Baseball Tourney
Fri, 08/18/2023 - 1:44pm
Pontoberfest set for Saturday, Aug 19
Fri, 08/18/2023 - 1:40pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.