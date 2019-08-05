Four named to NPHS Athletic Hall of Fame

New Prague High School will induct four people into its Athletic Hall of Fame.

Eric Dorzinski (football, hockey, baseball), Amanda Haeg (volleyball, basketball, track), Kacy Ambroz (hockey, softball) and Ron Gunderson (girls basketball coach) will be inducted during halftime of the New Prague-Mankato West football game on Friday, Sept. 20. A social hour will begin at 5:15 p.m. in the high school commons and a program will be held at 6 p.m. They will receive their plaques and be recognized at halftime of the football game.