Freedom Foundation: It’s time to get rid of precinct caucuses

Published by editor on Thu, 05/09/2024 - 2:27pm
By: 
By Annette Meaks

Many Minnesota partisans have recently been saying out loud what many of us have said for years: Precinct caucuses are a major contributor to the angry, political division permeating politics today.

As a former statewide endorsed candidate and longtime Republican activist, I can testify caucuses serve no meaningful purpose in selecting qualified candidates or restoring civil debate in our state's political realm. It's time for them to go. For this to happen, the legislature and governor must act now. We need to join 41 other states that feature political party primary elections instead of the bygone era of caucusing.

Precinct caucuses in both the DFL and Republican parties aren't nominating or attracting the most qualified candidates for some very important government offices.

Minnesota political activists have for decades been hoodwinked into believing precinct caucuses are a grassroots effort allowing average citizens the opportunity to meet and endorse candidates and develop policy platforms for their respective political parties. The halcyon days of peaceful, neighborhood political gatherings are a thing of the distant past.

(For the complete opinion piece, see the May 9 print edition of The New Prague Times;
Annette Meeks is CEO of the Freedom Foundation of Minnesota.)

Category:

Publication:

Suel Printing Company

Copyright © Suel Printing Company
All Rights Reserved
200 Main St E
New Prague, MN 56071

Phone: 952-758-4435
Fax: 952-758-4135

Latest articles

Person killed in crash
Thu, 05/09/2024 - 4:48pm
Trojan baseball goes 3-1
Thu, 05/09/2024 - 3:06pm
NP girls win at Hutchinson
Thu, 05/09/2024 - 2:51pm
Indoor softball team takes big step forward
Thu, 05/09/2024 - 2:47pm

If you would like to receive a FREE digital edition with a paid print subscription please call 952-758-4435.