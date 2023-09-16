A fun day at Dozinky

The Parade of Farm Pride in New Prague Saturday, Sept. 16, was a fun event as there were several farm vehicles. The parade was part of Dozinky, New Prague’s annual Czech harvest festival. There was food, dancing, music and vendors, many rooted in Czech heritage. The festival will wrap up with the Dozinky Variety Show at the local high school Saturday evening. For more on the parade and other events see the Thursday, Sept. 21 print edition of The New Prague Times. (Patrick Fisher photo)

