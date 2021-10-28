Funeral arrangements set for Fr. Dempsey

Funeral arrangements have been set for Father Denny Dempsey, 73, a former pastor of St. Wenceslaus Catholic Church, who passed away unexpectedly Monday evening, Oct. 25, according to an announcement made by Dempsey’s current parish, Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville.

The church posted the following on its Facebook page on Tuesday: “It is with heavy hearts that we need to share some very sad news. We learned Monday evening that Father Denny Dempsey had been riding his bike in Rosemount, as he so loved to do. He was struck by a motor vehicle and did not survive the impact.”

“Father Denny” served the St. Wenceslaus parish in New Prague from 1984 until 1988. He also served at St. Dominic Church in Northfield and in Venezuela, where he did missions.

The arrangements were shared by Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville. According to the church’s Facebook page:

On Friday, Oct. 29, visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., at St. Dominic Church in Northfield with a Vigil Service to follow at 7 p.m.

On Saturday, Oct. 30, visitation will be from 9-10:30 a.m. at Church of the Risen Savior in Burnsville. A Funeral Mass will follow at 10:30 a.m., with Archbishop Hebda presiding, and the homilist will be Fr. Kevin Clinton, formerly of St. Wenceslaus. No funeral luncheon will be held at the church. Interment will be at Resurrection Cemetery in Mendota Heights.