Going the extra mile for her son, she’s now a fourth-degree black belt

Published by editor on Thu, 05/09/2024 - 1:16pm

Like most any mom, Tina Kreger wanted the best for her three children. She wanted her sons and daughter to be comfortable participating in activities and to be accepted by their peers. For her son, Orion, that presented a unique challenge she willingly embraced.

When he was 2½-years-old, Orion, now 24, was diagnosed with non-specific pervasive developmental disorder, a condition known today as autism spectrum disorder. In the years that followed, the son of Tina and Patrick Kreger of New Prague, struggled with sports and other activities. The challenges came from Orion’s need for uniformity and life without too many variables. Too many sports and activities operate under a series of rules allowing a wide array of responses. Orion needs a consistent set of responses for a given occurrence.

“He likes predictability,” Tina said.

Patrick is a New Prague native. The family was living in Lancaster, Penn. until 2010.

(For the complete story, see the May 9 print edition of The New Prague Times)

